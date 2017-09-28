Best Street Style Looks of MFW Spring 2018

What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear Milan and fashion in the same sentence? While for most people it’s heritage or leather or stuff like that, for me it’s always PRINTS. Followed by COLOR. And preferably a stylish mix of both; head to toe reds, prints over prints. Lots of sexy pumps walking the same streets with a parade of masculine sandals. If you need inspiration to get out of your style rut for the upcoming fall, here are my favorite picks of Milan Fashion Week street style!

image sources: the impression, the cut, fashionista, vogue.fr, vogue.es

