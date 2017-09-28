Best Street Style Looks of MFW Spring 2018

What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear Milan and fashion in the same sentence? While for most people it’s heritage or leather or stuff like that, for me it’s always PRINTS. Followed by COLOR. And preferably a stylish mix of both; head to toe reds, prints over prints. Lots of sexy pumps walking the same streets with a parade of masculine sandals. If you need inspiration to get out of your style rut for the upcoming fall, here are my favorite picks of Milan Fashion Week street style!
image sources: the impression, the cut, fashionista, vogue.fr, vogue.es
great collection
love the footware
Thanks for this awesome inspiration! It´s always a pleasure!!!
xoxo Reni
Looks great!
I see I am going to need to buy a pair of red patent leather boots before long! Some of these looks are perfect for those of us not in the fashion world! Thanks for sharing…www.thegreygoddess.co
nice one
I personally wouldn’t wear most of that collection. But fashion is in the eye of the beholder, I guess.
I love fashion!!!! not so much the wear-ability of some of the items but just to feed me eyes and get insight on possible combinations. Thanks for posting!